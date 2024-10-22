Michigan Pastor Charged With Pedo Crimes Is MAGA, Of Course

Michigan evangelical church worship leader and Christian recording artist, Zachary Radcliff, has been arrested for child sex crimes.
Credit: Instagram
By Ed ScarceOctober 22, 2024

There's been a rash of these sorts of stories lately, Church leaders taking advantage of their positions to commit crimes. This one is a little different in that the perpetrator has direct ties into the Trump orbit through Donald Trump Jr and Jerry Falwell Jr.

Radcliff is facing 11 total charges -- one count of first-degree CSC, four counts of child sexually abusive activity and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. His bond was set at $3 million.

Source: Detroit News

A Washtenaw County church's music and youth director has been charged in connection with alleged criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity, officials and court records said.

Zachary Joseph Radcliff, 29, of Saline, was arraigned Sunday through 14A District Court in Ann Arbor on multiple charges, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and court records said.

County Prosecutor Eli Savit said Radcliff is charged with a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity and six counts of using a computer to commit crime.

A judge set a $3 million bond for Radcliff and scheduled his next court hearing for Oct. 31, according to court records.

Court records did not list an attorney for Radcliff on Monday.

If convicted, Radcliff faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge, up to 25 years in prison for each of the aggravated child sexually abusive activity charges, up to 20 years for each of the child sexually abusive activity charges, and up to 20 years for each of the using a computer to commit a crime charges, Savit said.

Big into the MAGA scene, performing at CPAC in 2019 and Liberty University for Jerry Falwell Jr.

And Don Jr and Jerry Falwell Jr are fans.

