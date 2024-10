Press Watch: MAGA is a virus and the press should be the vaccine.

You Might Notice a Trend: Trump normalizing terror.

The Debate Link: How awful they must be, to compel us to do such dreadful things.

Rewire: 21-year-old activist Olivia Julianna is optimistic about Texas.

McSweeney's: I'm an undecided hobbit, torn between a dark lord who promises an age of chaos and an elf queen whom I just wish i knew more about.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.