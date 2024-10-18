Mike's Blog Roundup

Crazy Eddie's Motie News - PBS on the riskiest places to live in the U.S.
Darwinfish 2 - MAGA and the price of admission;
First Draft - living in a battleground state is exhausting;
Rick Perlstein - our cults, ourselves, and the docuseries that name them;
The Rectification of Names - Netanyahu's other war.
I get email: "Your Ballot Was Mailed on 09/28/2024.
Your ballot was returned to and received by your County Board of Elections on 10/09/2024. Your ballot was counted."
Make sure to get your ballot done.
Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).