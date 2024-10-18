Mike's Blog Roundup

Jeremy Thomas’s Criterion Closet Picks
By Steve in ManhattanOctober 18, 2024

Crazy Eddie's Motie News - PBS on the riskiest places to live in the U.S.

Darwinfish 2 - MAGA and the price of admission;

First Draft - living in a battleground state is exhausting;

Rick Perlstein - our cults, ourselves, and the docuseries that name them;

The Rectification of Names - Netanyahu's other war.

I get email: "Your Ballot Was Mailed on 09/28/2024.
Your ballot was returned to and received by your County Board of Elections on 10/09/2024. Your ballot was counted."
Make sure to get your ballot done.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon