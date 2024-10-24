Nobel Economists Endorse Harris, Say Trump Would Crash The Economy

The economists said Trump’s economic agenda would “lead to higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality.”
By Susie MadrakOctober 24, 2024

Twenty-three Nobel Prize-winning economists endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in a joint letter released Wednesday. Via CNBC:

The nearly two dozen economists said Trump’s economic agenda, which includes hardline tariff proposals and a slate of aggressive tax cuts, would “lead to higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality.”

“Simply put, Harris’s policies will result in a stronger economic performance, with economic growth that is more robust, more sustainable, and more equitable,” the letter read. CNN was first to report on the new letter.

Joseph Stiglitz, who won the Nobel Prize for his market economics research in 2001, spearheaded the joint endorsement among his fellow laureates.

