'Secretary Of Cost-Cutting': Trump Promises New Position For Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump vowed to create a new position for billionaire Elon Musk if he is reelected.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered how Trump would "pay for all of this no tax on stuff."

Trump answered by pointing to economic growth and cutting government costs. The former president suggested that he would allow Musk to shut down government agencies.

"So, what agencies would you want to shut down?" Bartiromo asked.

"Well, let me have you ask another person that because I'm going to have Elon Musk," Trump replied. "He is dying to do this. You know, he's a great business guy, actually."

"You think of him for science and rockets, and every time a thing he's telling me about a new screw was developed, he's developed a new screw, screws are difficult, and it's made out of titanium, and it's so exciting," he continued.

"So he will be in the cabinet?" Bartiromo pressed.

"He doesn't want to be in the cabinet," Trump explained. "He just wants to be in charge of cost-cutting, who have a new position, secretary of cost-cutting."

The former president argued that Musk could not take a cabinet-level position because he was too busy.

"And besides that, I want him to send the rocket up to Mars," he noted. "He said, he's made me a promise he'll get to Mars before the end of my administration, which will be long before, hopefully, China or Russia. I created Space Force."