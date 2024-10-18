USDA To Investigate How Boar's Head Listeria Case Was Handled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's inspector general has started an internal investigation into how the agency handled the deadly Boar's Head outbreak, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday. Via CBS News:

The Boar's Head outbreak, which has led to the deaths of at least 10 people and sickened dozens more, occurred after USDA inspectors turned up dozens of violations at the company's Jarratt, Virginia, plant. The violations included mold, mildew and insects repeatedly found throughout the site.

The USDA's inspector general didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The inspector general is an independent unit of the USDA charged with uncovering problems at the agency.

[...] "USDA took virtually no action — allowing Boar's Head to continue business as usual at its chronically unsanitary Virginia plant — despite finding repeated serious violations," Blumenthal said in the statement. "The IG investigation is a vital first step to assure accountability and prevent such deadly mistakes from happening again."