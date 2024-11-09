Eric Swalwell WRECKS 'Weasel' Trump & Reminds Us WHY WE FIGHT

Ok folks. Time to get up and dust ourselves off. The election is over, but the fight is just beginning. We cannot watch this orange cretin wreck the country we love and endanger people we love.

Watch Eric Swalwell's message to Trump as he alpha liberal's Trump's orange A$$, ripping him to shreds. Reminding us who Trump is and putting our plight in perspective. Now is no time to let the flatulent fascist accrue power, but a time to take him on, every way we can.

Watch the video and subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!