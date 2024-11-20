Mike Lindell Campaigns To Be Felon's Election Security Czar

His main priority is to go after the electric voting machine companies.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 20, 2024

Mike Lindell is lobbying hard for The Orange Felon to appoint him to head up election security, saying that his team is ready to plug in and get to work immediately. He obviously has been fantasizing about it for a long time. And his number one priority, to get rid of the electronic voting machine companies:

In a recent interview with Wired, Lindell insisted that he was continuing his crusade to secure elections despite Trump's win in 2024.

"I've been trying to get rid of these electronic voting machine companies in the United States for four years," the pillow executive explained. "That's been my whole focus. And that doesn't stop, but hopefully it gets easier."

There is no doubt that in Lindell's pillow brain that if he could get rid of the companies, he would get rid of the money he owes them and get a nice bit of grift from der Hair Furor on top of it.

The report goes on to say that Lindell has spent $40 million of his own money in this Quixotic pursuit. Needless to say, his efforts really must be hobbled now that The Orange Felon won using the same equipment he says doesn't work.

The truly frightening part of it all is that Lindell is exactly the type of psychotic moron that Felon would appoint to such a position.

