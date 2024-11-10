Rudy Giuliani Brazenly Begging For Food On X

It doesn't get much more pathetic and brazen than this, Rudy Giuliani whining on X and begging for more cash. Tomorrow, Giuliani will be back in court and most likely be held in contempt after not turning over his assets to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Source: New York Post



Rudy Giuliani made a bold accusation Saturday that the federal government is trying to starve him to pay out the Georgia election workers he defamed.

The disgraced ex-New York City mayor pleaded for pennies from the public by reigniting a months-old Give Send Go fundraiser to support his fight to reverse orders to hand over $148 million worth of assets.

“Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living. They seized my measly checking account so I can’t buy food. Help me fight,” Giuliani whined on X.

The fundraiser — created on the Christian website over the summer by former Oklahoma Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer — has raised more than $96,100 of its $100,00 goal, and has racked up 250 “prayers.”

The funds will benefit the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund so the former Donald Trump attorney can appeal orders that he hand over the $148 million in damages to election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who he accused of trying to cheat Trump out of the 2020 presidential election.

The public begging comes just days after Giuliani brazenly rolled up to a Florida polling site Tuesday in the vintage Mercedes he’s been ordered to surrender to the pair.