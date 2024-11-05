Trump Caller Has Solution For Abortion: Ladies 'Keep Your Legs Closed'

During a call in segment on the Washington Journal, Rick, in Columbus, Ohio a rabid Trump supporter claimed he had the solution to the abortion issue and could describe it in three seconds

Hold your hats and squeeze your knees everyone.

HOST: Rick, in Columbus, Ohio, Trump supporter, good morning. RICK: Yeah, I'm not split, I am for Trump. And they keep talking about this abortion, this abortion, well, I could solve that in three seconds. Ladies, keep your legs closed until you're married. (Host disconnected the call immediately) HOST: Diane, in Melton, Ohio.

Hey Rick, how about men, keep their zippers closed?

Listening to this pig, I had a flashback of failed Senate candidate, the late Todd Akin. He sunk his campaign in 2012 in Missouri by being so anti-abortion he claimed their was legitimate rape. "The female body has a way of shutting that down" (i.e. preventing pregnancy).

Huh? That begged the question what is legitimate rape. An so his run for office ended.

Since then, many MAGA men have not changed or grown in any shape or form. In fact, they've become much worse. Much more racist, misogynistic, and homophobic under the guise of MAGA GOP.