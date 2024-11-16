Xitter Explodes With The Big Lie And Wisconsin Posts

Elmo Musky is doing what he promised - casting doubt on the electoral process.
Xitter Explodes With The Big Lie And Wisconsin Posts
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 16, 2024

Ever since Senator Tammy Baldwin was declared the winner against challenger Eric Hovde, Xitter has exploded with posts spewing versions of The Big Lie and trying to cast doubt on that race:

Social media posts about election fraud in Wisconsin have surged since Election Day, surpassing all other battleground states, according to data collected by PeakMetrics, a software analytics company.

Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, the number of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, mentioning election fraud in Wisconsin surged from 2,570 to 22,589 — an approximately 789% increase, according to the report. There has been no evidence to suggest voter fraud is a common issue in Wisconsin.

Of course, right in the midst of all those losers and liars is Ol' Pornstache himself, blasting out a five-minute video of him doing nothing but telling unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

The truth is simply that Hovde is a terrible candidate and a natural-born loser. He's run for office numerous times in Wisconsin and hasn't even come close in any of them. Furthermore, he hired miserable campaign staff, fired them, and then hired an even worse crew. The campaign was so bad that he spent the entire time trying to con people into thinking he isn't really living in Laguna Beach and couldn't even get past that.

The fact, Pornstache, is that you suck. Now, concede the race, go home to California, and don't darken our state's doorstep again.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon