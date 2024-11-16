Xitter Explodes With The Big Lie And Wisconsin Posts

Ever since Senator Tammy Baldwin was declared the winner against challenger Eric Hovde, Xitter has exploded with posts spewing versions of The Big Lie and trying to cast doubt on that race:

Social media posts about election fraud in Wisconsin have surged since Election Day, surpassing all other battleground states, according to data collected by PeakMetrics, a software analytics company. Between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, the number of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, mentioning election fraud in Wisconsin surged from 2,570 to 22,589 — an approximately 789% increase, according to the report. There has been no evidence to suggest voter fraud is a common issue in Wisconsin.

Of course, right in the midst of all those losers and liars is Ol' Pornstache himself, blasting out a five-minute video of him doing nothing but telling unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

The truth is simply that Hovde is a terrible candidate and a natural-born loser. He's run for office numerous times in Wisconsin and hasn't even come close in any of them. Furthermore, he hired miserable campaign staff, fired them, and then hired an even worse crew. The campaign was so bad that he spent the entire time trying to con people into thinking he isn't really living in Laguna Beach and couldn't even get past that.

The fact, Pornstache, is that you suck. Now, concede the race, go home to California, and don't darken our state's doorstep again.