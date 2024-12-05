Joe And Mika Annoyed That People Think They're Afraid Of Trump

David Frum is known to be a cautious, thoughtful man. So when he appeared on Morning Joe yesterday and made this comment about Pete Hegseth, "If you’re too drunk for Fox News, you’re very, very drunk indeed,” well, it may have been hard to tell it was supposed to be funny. I mean, I couldn't tell!

Frum says immediately after that segment, a producer warned him not to repeat the comment.

Enter Schoolmarm Mika! She chided his comments on air in a later segment.

Frum responded with an Atlantic column called "The Sound of Fear." Rut-roh!

Scarborough responded with great umbrage this morning.

"What was the headline? The sound of fear. That wasn’t the sound of fear, that was the sound of civility. In saying that Mika had apologized, she didn’t apologize. She simply said it was too flippant. "I would recommend, if we are at a stage where, like, this causes a meltdown… And saw George Conway, another guy that we have on the show, we love George. Saying, ‘read this article, it’s going to make you very sad but you must read it all. Oh! Because of the fearful times we are in.’ Well, there’s some problem with the times that we are in. "You can’t be fearful. Just because some people have said that we are fearful. Let me tell you something, you can talk to anybody that has worked in the front office of NBC and MSNBC over the past 22 years. I tell you, I’m not fearful. If you talk to anybody served with me in congress, they will tell you, not fearful of leadership. Now? Not fearful."

Oh, FFS. Get over yourself! You served ONE TERM as a congressman. Maybe you stood up to Republican leadership in the Before Times, but as a one-term congressman, what, exactly, did you have to lose?

But boy, he sure does milk that somewhat brief experience. (When I talk about my own experience as a journalist, we're talking 20 years, not two!)

Just wondering why JoMika felt the need to scurry on down to Mar-A-Lago, if they're so totally "not fearful." Because he can deny it all he wants, but the leaks from their circle say they were fearful, indeed.

I just don't believe him.

But I certainly understand it! After all, Trump is nothing if not vengeful. But don't gaslight the public, you can't afford it. Viewers are already dropping like flies.