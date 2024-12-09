Lara Trump Headed To The U.S. Senate?

If selected, Lara Trump would serve until a 2026 special election to complete the final two years of Rubio's term. Since Rubio was elected in 2022, the appointee would have to win again in 2028 to secure a full term.

And why would Ron DeSantis do Donald Trump such a favor? With Hegseth's ridiculous nomination always in doubt, DeSantis would then replace him as Secretary of Defense.

Lara Trump has resigned from the RNC as well, fueling even more speculation that the deal is imminent.

Lara Trump could be heading to the Senate after she announced she will step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Trump, who is married to President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric, was elected the co-chair of the RNC in March after her father-in-law endorsed her for the role. She played a key role in Republicans winning back the White House and control of Senate while maintaining a House majority in November's election. Serving as the RNC co-chair "throughout the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she wrote on X on Sunday. "The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting." Trump is now preparing for what comes next as her father-in-law prepares to return to the White House. She has indicated interest in replacing Florida Senator Marco Rubio after he was selected by Trump to serve as secretary of state in the incoming administration. If Rubio is confirmed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint someone to take the seat through the end of Rubio's term in 2026.

Howie Kurtz asked her yesterday - with a straight face - "Is it an asset, being a Trump?" You betcha.

Kurtz: DeSantis is going to appoint a senator to fill the vacancy in Florida left my Marco Rubio. You’ve made clear you’re interested. Is it an asset being a Trump?



Lara Trump: Some may say it’s an asset, some may say it’s not an asset. pic.twitter.com/9YUkAOmhpv — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2024

MAGA is keen.