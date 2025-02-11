Canadians Canceling Travel Plans In Response To Trump Tariffs

Good for them!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 11, 2025

Canadian travelers decided to fight back against an announcement made by the 47th President of the United States on Saturday to impose a 25% tariff on most imported goods from their country, by canceling their vacation trips to the United States in protest. Via TheTravel.com:

The U.S. Travel Association has warned that the U.S. government’s move to impose steep tariffs against neighboring countries will lead to an economic tourism disaster for the United States after thousands of Canadian travelers canceled their trips immediately following the President’s announcement.

On Saturday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, spoke directly to Americans, then to Canadian citizens in response to the proposed tariffs against Canada and what it would mean for the economy of both countries should the executive order stay in place, advising Canadians to have ‘staycations’ in Canada, and buy local goods rather than U.S. imports.

[...] On Monday, that executive order was announced as being placed on ‘pause’ for 30 days while both the U.S. and Canadian governments work toward a resolution.

However, Canadian travel agencies were the first to witness retaliation from Canadian travelers in the form of canceled vacation trips to the United States. According to Canada’s largest travel agency, Flight Centre, they had witnessed ‘a surge of customers’ canceling their trips to the U.S., and rebooking them to other countries immediately following the announcement.

Hannah Arendt says the most evil thing about fascism weren't the atrocities but the willingness of people to go along.
Trump has cut funds to the most desperately poor.
He threatens Canada.
But he can't tell you where to spend your money.
His economy needs our tourism $$.
You know what to do.

Charlie Angus (@charlieangus104.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T00:27:59.421Z

Potential Canadian Travel Decline Could Deliver Economic Blow to U.S. Tourism. Not just Canada. Hearing from Euro fam & friends they are delaying travel to US until the #TurdReichRedux regime comes to an end. #ETTD www.travelagewest.com/Travel/USA-C... via @TravelAgeWest

Lesley Abravanel🥂🪩 (@lesleyabravanel.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T18:57:07.348Z

https://bsky.app/profile/renegadebeelady.bsky.social/post/3lhf7j6yvjs2z

