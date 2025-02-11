Canadians Canceling Travel Plans In Response To Trump Tariffs

Canadian travelers decided to fight back against an announcement made by the 47th President of the United States on Saturday to impose a 25% tariff on most imported goods from their country, by canceling their vacation trips to the United States in protest. Via TheTravel.com:

The U.S. Travel Association has warned that the U.S. government’s move to impose steep tariffs against neighboring countries will lead to an economic tourism disaster for the United States after thousands of Canadian travelers canceled their trips immediately following the President’s announcement.

On Saturday night, shortly after 9 p.m., Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, spoke directly to Americans, then to Canadian citizens in response to the proposed tariffs against Canada and what it would mean for the economy of both countries should the executive order stay in place, advising Canadians to have ‘staycations’ in Canada, and buy local goods rather than U.S. imports.

[...] On Monday, that executive order was announced as being placed on ‘pause’ for 30 days while both the U.S. and Canadian governments work toward a resolution.

However, Canadian travel agencies were the first to witness retaliation from Canadian travelers in the form of canceled vacation trips to the United States. According to Canada’s largest travel agency, Flight Centre, they had witnessed ‘a surge of customers’ canceling their trips to the U.S., and rebooking them to other countries immediately following the announcement.