Leopard Face-Eating Cheerleader Upset Friend's Face To Be Eaten

Fox's Jesse Watters finally found someone he cares about who's had their face eaten by Musk and DOGE.

WATTERS: Let me tell you a story about Chris. Chris was a guy I met at a shooting event in New Jersey last year.

[...]

And, and so he was a 20-year veteran of the US military.

He was one of the guys who has killed a lot of bad guys. Put his life on the line. He punched out after 20 years of working for the Pentagon.

And he’s only been there a few months, so his probationary period he just found out he’s probably going to get laid off. He’s going to get DOGE’d.

He texted me and said: "Jesse, this is not good. I’m really sad. I’m upset." This guy is not a DEI consultant. He is not a climate consultant. This guy is a veteran.

So when you’re talking about DOGE-ing people, veterans should get priority. Because if you’re going to go out there and kill enemies, put your life on the line, you should not be in the same category as people that are doing DEI.

Now, Harold and his ilk like to talk about the slash and burn corporate ethos. We just need to be a little bit less callous with the way Harold, we talk about DOGE-ing people, okay?

I just want, I want that to sink in.

FORD: You're arguing with yourself.

WATTERS: I am not guilty of that. I finally found one person I knew who got DOGE’d, and it hit me in the heart.