Mike’s Blog Round-Up

...And we feel fine.
By TengrainFebruary 15, 2025

Above, R.E.M. performs, It's The End Of The World As We Know It and our bloggers today do not feel fine.

Adventus looks at the Saturday Night Massacre that happened on Thursday.

Hullabaloo has some amazing infographics to show us 3 Weeks of Rolling Thunder.

404 Media reports that anyone can push updates to the DOGE.gov website. Have Elmo and the Incels left the Treasury open to hackers?

The Rational Pessimist asserts that America is now part of the Axis of Evil.

Bonus Track: Colossal hits play on OK Go's latest mindbogglingly choreographed music video.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

