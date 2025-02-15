Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, R.E.M. performs, It's The End Of The World As We Know It and our bloggers today do not feel fine.

Adventus looks at the Saturday Night Massacre that happened on Thursday.

Hullabaloo has some amazing infographics to show us 3 Weeks of Rolling Thunder.

404 Media reports that anyone can push updates to the DOGE.gov website. Have Elmo and the Incels left the Treasury open to hackers?

The Rational Pessimist asserts that America is now part of the Axis of Evil.

Bonus Track: Colossal hits play on OK Go's latest mindbogglingly choreographed music video.

