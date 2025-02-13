SCOTT JENNINGS Has Been GETTING HIS ASS HANDED TO HIM All Week On CNN

If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry—I’ll paint a picture. Imagine watching a punching bag. Now imagine watching a punching back that punches itself. In the d*k. Voila!
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 13, 2025

We really need to talk about the absolute beatdown right-wing shill and longtime Mitch McConnell piss boy, Scott Jennings, is taking on CNN. I mean, the guy’s taking Ls like it’s a full-time job.

In any case, back to Scott Jennings’ seemingly ritual self-humiliation. First, you’ve got CNN’s Abby Phillips laying him out like a bad poker hand, smacking down his pathetic little sob story about ‘liberal judges’ blocking Trump’s agenda. Her backhand on this one is something to behold.

Later, Bakari Sellers gets in on the action challenging Jennings--who keeps lying about Musk--to name one thing he said that was factually wrong. Jennings can't, and honestly looks more likely to poop himself than anything else.

Watch our livestream to see the Jennings story in all its glory. Then, please remember our corporate media's failing to protect democracy. We need independent media than ever--there is no Bezos or Musk sending me a check. But, I have you. So please *subscribe* to Cliff's Edge so I can keep creating great content like this!

