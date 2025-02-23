Tom 'General Zod' Homan Threatens Boston With Over-the-Top Rhetoric

Donald Trump's immigration czar Tom Homan is the epitome of the phrase "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely," after telling the city of Boston that he's bringing "hell" if local authorities refuse to cooperate with his deportation and internment plans for migrants.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in WCVB interview, "The Boston Police Department has pretty defined rules, and we abide by the law here in the state, and we don’t enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law,” Cox said. Our department abides by Boston law and Massachusetts law. We don’t have the authority to enforce federal immigration law,” Cox said.

A solemn Homan spoke at the MAGA cult hub known as CPAC and was not pleased that Boston is acting legally.

HOMAN: I read a story last night, the police commissioner of Boston, you said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I'm coming to Boston, I'm bringing hell with me. I looked at the numbers this morning, I counted, I stopped counting at nine, nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than honoring an ICE detainer, released them back into the street. You're not a police commissioner, take that badge off your chest, put it in the desk drawer because you became a politician, you forgot what it's like to be a cop.

Local law enforcement does not have to help ICE in their efforts to deport or incarcerate any undocumented worker or migratant.

The 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE in enforcing federal immigration law2. This program is voluntary, and participation varies across the country.

What kind of hell is Homan screaming about?

Will he yell at the to death?

Go on Fox News and whine?

Homan is powerless to force any local authority to bow to Zod, but he can eat his cake at CPAC cult gathering.