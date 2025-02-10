Trump Gets A Stiffy Telling Inflammatory Lies About January 6

Trump lies about violent Jan 6 convicted insurrectionists, claims they were the ones being assaulted because it gives him the jollies
By John AmatoFebruary 10, 2025

Donald Trump spat in the face of every First Responder when he claimed this weekend that the thousands of violent convicted January 6 insurrectionists he pardoned were the actual victims "being assaulted by the government."

It's not clear if he gets a stiffy or just gets high off of lying this "strongly."

Officers died and were viciously wounded in the attack on the US Capitol, but Trump's allegiance is not to the rule of law or First Responders but to his own ego.

REPORTER: You're going to honor first responders today, but you pardoned hundreds of people who assaulted first responders.

Why did you do that?

TRUMP: The President Who?

REPORTER: I'm asking you. You were going to meet with first responders today, but you pardoned people who assaulted first responders.

TRUMP: No, I pardoned people that were assaulted themselves. They were assaulted by our government. I pardoned J6 people who were assaulted by our government.

That's who assaulted. And they were treated unfairly.

There's never been a group of people in this country, outside of maybe one instance I can think of, but I won't get into it, that were treated more horribly than the people of J6.

So, no, I didn't assault, they didn't assault.

They were assaulted.

And what I did was a great thing for humanity.

They were treated very, very unfairly.

There's never been an incident like it.

Pardoning violent traitors was not "a great thing for humanity." But it makes Trump feel GREAT to say so.

Demented Donald's response should be an affront to every person involved in law enforcement in this country. It is an insult to every law-abiding citizen of this country. Every one. If Trump wanted to appease the QAnon clan, he could have had his minions systematically sift through each person found guilty of a crime.

Instead, Trump waved his hand and released everybody. Because he's lazy and also can't read because he's too vain to wear glasses.

Trump leads a cult. He's a liar and a fraud.

And now he's a fascist dictator.

His lies cannot go unchallenged.

Frances Langum and Karoli Kuns contributed to this post.

