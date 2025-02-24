Van Hollen: This Is Not America First. This Is America In Retreat.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen with some words of warning for our European allies who are still wondering what to make of Trump's rhetoric on Ukraine.

During an appearance on this Sunday's Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Van Hollen about the ongoing "negotiations" with Ukraine, where Trump is demanding they give up mineral rights. Brennan asked Van Hollen "What security guarantees are you comfortable with the U.S. giving to Ukraine as part of any of this?"

Van Hollen responded by going after Trump for basically giving away the store to Putin.

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Well, I think this is all negotiable, but what you should not do Margaret is begin your negotiation with Putin by number one, adopting the Putin narrative, saying that Ukraine started this war, which is just a big lie, and you shouldn't begin by giving up certain key cards. So, for example, American guarantees, or a future for Ukraine in NATO. However you settle this in the end, is a matter of negotiation, but it's terrible negotiating to give up those cards right up front, as- as Trump has done.

After Brennan noted that it was "extraordinary to hear Steve Witkoff describe his meeting with Vladimir Putin as he did for us," Van Hollen continued his criticism of Trump.

SEN. VAN HOLLEN: I would just say that this is not "America First". This is America in retreat, and China and Russia and our adversaries are celebrating every moment of this as our allies are scared to death. And this is not just rhetoric. This is reality. And so– MARGARET BRENNAN: This is what you heard at Munich last week? SEN. VAN HOLLEN: Yeah, well, and I think you know, European allies and others from around the world who believe in freedom and democracy, they're wondering whether this is just rhetoric or whether this is a real shift. My warning to them is, I think this is reality. I think Trump is much closer ideologically to Putin and other autocrats around the world than he is to democratic countries.

Brennan responded that it was "an extraordinary statement to digest" by Van Hollen. Why anyone who calls themselves a journalist would find it "extraordinary" that Trump is Putin's puppet -- and isn't even trying to hide it anymore -- is beyond me.