Donald Tries To Distract Us With JFK Files. No Word On Epstein Files, Though

This isn't even a good try, Donald.
By Conover KennardMarch 19, 2025

Co-President Donald Trump boasted that his administration would release about 80,000 documents on Tuesday related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday. There was no word about the Epstein files, though.

Donald made his remarks to reporters as he toured the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., NPR reports.

"While we're here, I thought it would be appropriate — we are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files," Trump said. "So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I've instructed my people … lots of different people, [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow."

Jinkies, what is Donald trying to distract us from? Well, for one, Donald is going to chat with his fuckboi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and nothing good ever comes from that.

It had better not be this:

What he said:

We were promised the Epstein files. Instead, attorney general Pam Bondi only showed us the flight logs, which have circulated for years, and that's interesting since Donald was close friends with Epstein for years, had him on speed dial, and appears on the flight logs seven times.

Will the JFK files back up Donald's claim that Ted Cruz's father was involved in assassinating the former President? MAGA tells us Donald never lies.

Are you now distracted from Elon Musk's DOGE bros going through our private information, targeting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid while firing thousands of hard-working Americans? Yeah, me neither.

At any rate, expect another bad thing to drop today since Donald is distracting us again, or trying to, at least.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon