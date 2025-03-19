Donald Tries To Distract Us With JFK Files. No Word On Epstein Files, Though

Co-President Donald Trump boasted that his administration would release about 80,000 documents on Tuesday related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Tuesday. There was no word about the Epstein files, though.

Donald made his remarks to reporters as he toured the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., NPR reports.

"While we're here, I thought it would be appropriate — we are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files," Trump said. "So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I've instructed my people … lots of different people, [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow."

Jinkies, what is Donald trying to distract us from? Well, for one, Donald is going to chat with his fuckboi, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and nothing good ever comes from that.

It had better not be this:

“The Trump administration is considering recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea region as Russian territory as part of any future agreement to end Moscow’s war on Kyiv, according to two people familiar with the matter.” https://t.co/HVKocagWut — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 17, 2025

What he said:

Russians agreed in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty if Ukraine removed the nukes it inherited from USSR. Putin grossly violated this when he annexed Crimea & later the invasion. We can’t trust Putin. Ukraine needs security guarantees from the West. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) March 18, 2025

Putin is making Trump wait again.



They two leaders were supposed to have met already, but Putin is still at some conference. When Putin is reminded of the meeting, everyone starts laughing - they're literally making fun of Trump and his convoy. pic.twitter.com/PWeSxTixKp — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) March 18, 2025

We were promised the Epstein files. Instead, attorney general Pam Bondi only showed us the flight logs, which have circulated for years, and that's interesting since Donald was close friends with Epstein for years, had him on speed dial, and appears on the flight logs seven times.

Will the JFK files back up Donald's claim that Ted Cruz's father was involved in assassinating the former President? MAGA tells us Donald never lies.

Are you now distracted from Elon Musk's DOGE bros going through our private information, targeting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid while firing thousands of hard-working Americans? Yeah, me neither.

At any rate, expect another bad thing to drop today since Donald is distracting us again, or trying to, at least.