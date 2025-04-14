Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Rostam covers, Train in Vain by The Clash. Meanwhile, perhaps in vain, we cover the tariffs. But you know, the rudderless Republicans are so good with the economy. /snark

Apricitas Economics charts the largest tariff hike in modern history. There's text too, if charts are not your thing.

String in a Maze: The Conservative Death Drive.

Dean Blunder: Carney's Checkmate.

Michael in Norfolk examines what The Orange ? just cost America.

Bonus Track: Notions Capital presents 'I Paid My Income Tax Today' by Gene Autry. Different times, different times.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.

