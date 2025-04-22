Millionaire Real Estate Investor Tells Everyone To Shut Up About Their 401Ks

Millionaire real estate investor Grant Cardone wants all of the peons out there to know what a super genius Donald Trump is and for all of them to quit bitching about what's happening to their retirement accounts.

Cardone made an appearance on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox this Monday, and was asked about the markets tanking after Trump threatened to fire Jerome Powell in another one of his rants on Truth Social.

Cardone dismissed the market's reaction before crawling so far up Trump's ass that he probably ran into Lindsey Graham:

INGRAHAM: So is it Trump's Jerome Powell comments? Did they really cause what was at one time a fairly significant sell off in the market today? What else is going on? CARDONE: Well, Laura, if that's all it takes, okay, come on, let's keep this real. Donald Trump has plan A, one plan, make America great again. There is no other plan, and the short-term traders or the pundits on TV that are watching Wall Street, look guys, this is beyond your pay plan. This man is a master in negotiating. This is a negotiations at global levels that we've never seen before. He's transparent. He's authentic. He knows what he's doing and he will make America great again. So you guys that are at home and you're worried about your 401k, your IRA or you traders out there, or bankers that are worried about your commissions, just step aside. This is not the time for Monday, you know, quarterbacking. You're not in the game. President Donald Trump is. You've underestimated him over and over, and you're doing the same thing this time. INGRAHAM: So it's almost like if there is no recession by summer, then aren't all these doomsdayers gonna look really stupid, Grant? CARDONE: Well, yes, absolutely they will, and he has predicted over and over what would happen here. Look, he's bringing China to the table. This is going to be great for America. There will be a contraction, and the difference is, we've been in contraction for a long period of time. Joe Biden just lied it. The entire administration lied over and over about how good, or how good a shape the economy was in. Remember, we were hiring 40 percent of all the jobs, were coming from the government. They're slicing and dicing jobs with the government today. They're going to, they're going to get his way on the tariffs. He's going to cut taxes in the next 3 to 4 weeks. America is going to go into a great prosperity. There might be a contraction temporarily, but it's good times ahead for the American families.

We'll see how "temporary" that retraction is. They all know he's going to cause a recession, or worse. We'll see who "looks really stupid" by this summer Laura, and it's not going to be the "doomsdayers." It's going to be the gaslighters like you.