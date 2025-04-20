'Not Going To Comment': Tom Homan Gets Agitated With ABC Host Over Abrego Garcia

Border czar Tom Homan refused to answer after ABC News host Jonathan Karl asked him if President Donald Trump had the power to have Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongly deported man, returned to the U.S. from El Salvador.
By David EdwardsApril 20, 2025

During a Sunday interview on This Week, Karl noted that the U.S. Supreme Court had ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Garcia's return.

"El Salvador would have to cooperate," the host pointed out. "You have no doubt that if President Trump wanted him returned, that he could ask President [Nayib Bukele] to return him, right? I mean, President Trump could make this happen."

"I can't comment on something I don't know," Homan insisted. "I can't comment on something I'm not involved in."

"I mean, you know President Trump," Karl observed. "You've talked about how, you know, he can get things done. I mean, if he wanted the guy returned, he could get him returned, right?"

"I'm not going to comment on a conversation I'm not a part of," the agitated border czar fired back. "I don't know what conversations we're having, what conversations who's having, what conversation, what officials. I'm not in the loop on that."

