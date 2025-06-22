'Grounds For Impeachment': NBC Host Confronts JD Vance On Iran Strike

NBC host Kristen Welker told Vice President J.D. Vance that lawmakers were reacting to President Donald Trump's Iran strike by calling for his impeachment.
By David EdwardsJune 22, 2025

"Many Republicans supportive, but Congressman Thomas Massie saying this was unconstitutional," Welker said on Sunday. "Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying it's grounds for impeachment, saying the president should have gotten congressional approval first."

"What do you say to members of Congress who say it was unconstitutional for the president to act unilaterally?" she asked.

"First of all, the President has clear authority to act to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the worst weapon of mass destruction of them all is nuclear," Vance replied. "The idea that this was outside of presidential authority, I think any real serious legal person would tell you that's not true."

"And the second thing is, Kristen, I certainly empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East," he continued. "I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America's national security objectives."

