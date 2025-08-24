'Looks A Lot Like Retribution': JD Vance Struggles To Defend John Bolton Raid

NBC host Kristen Welker confronted Vice President J.D. Vance after President Donald Trump's Justice Department raided the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

"What I can tell you is that, unlike the Biden DOJ and the Biden FBI, our law enforcement agencies are going to be driven by law and not by politics. And so if we think that Ambassador Bolton has committed a crime, of course, eventually prosecutions will come," Vance told Welker in an interview on Sunday.

"If there is a crime here, of course, Ambassador Bolton will get his day in court. That's how it should be. But again, our focus here is on, did he break the law? Did he commit crimes against the American people? If so, then he deserves to be prosecuted," he continued.

"Ambassador Bolton is a frequent critic of President Trump's," Welker noted. "He's also on Kash Patel's enemies list. The administration has already revoked his security clearance, Secret Service protection. Is Ambassador Bolton being targeted because he's a critic of President Trump?"

"No, not at all," Vance insisted. "We are investigating Ambassador Bolton, but if they ultimately bring a case, it will be because they determine that he has broken the law. We're going to be careful about that."

"But you know, a lot of people have already looked at this and said this, looks a lot like retribution," Welker pressed. "Is this retribution?"

"Well, who has said it looks a lot like retribution, Kristen?" Vance deflected. "A lot of people who tried to throw Donald Trump in prison for completely fake charges that were later thrown out by multiple different courts."

"I suspect that if the media and the American people let this case actually unfold, if they let the investigation unfold as it's currently doing, they're going to find out that what we're doing is being very deliberate and being very driven by the national interest and by the law here," he added.