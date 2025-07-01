Fox News: Idaho Shooter's Parents Need To Be Investigated

Fox News had a bit on the Idaho shooter who killed three firefighters and had John Yoo on to give his legal analysis, to understand if it was terrorism and how the investigation will likely go. Yoo mentioned they'd have to do extensive background checks on his parents, which in this case included his mother and stepfather in Arizona, as well as his father in Idaho.

JOHN YOO: Unfortunately, we have to know everything about him and his background. In the short term, we need to understand, is it terrorism? Is anybody helping him? Was anybody working with him? That's why the FBI is there, to see if this is part of a larger conspiracy. And then I think we have to figure out ways to punish people like this to stop them. Because I totally agree. We have people going, rushing in to save people's lives. Now they have to worry about people shooting at them? So we have to figure out ways to deter people from ever doing this in the future. If there are people helping him, he's 20 years old apparently, if his parents should have known, then unfortunately they have to be investigated too. It reminds me of cases of minors who've had guns and done school shootings, and we have had to punish the parents for not reporting them if they've stolen guns, if they shouldn't have had weapons. I think we have to do that kind of full field investigation here too. In the long run, we have to think about culture. Shouldn't people be condemning the shooter and praising him?

The clip from Fox News.

Yoo: If there are people helping them -- he is 20 years old and his parents should have known. Unfortunately, they have to be investigated too. pic.twitter.com/TGTuqfGXJK — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2025

Fox might not like what they see, however. Here's the mother and the stepfather, being tourists in Washington.

The parents of the Idaho shooter Wess Roley. Need I say more? pic.twitter.com/9j8rDOFU1B — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 30, 2025

And in the Oval Office, no less.

Step father of Idaho shooter Wess Roley in a recent trip to Washington DC pic.twitter.com/BwjEzbA4BI — Missy Cucumber (@MissyCucumber) June 30, 2025

A picture of mom and son from eight years ago.

And dad, who apparently is in a biker gang in Idaho.