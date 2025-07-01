Fox News: Idaho Shooter's Parents Need To Be Investigated

Fox won't like what they find out.
By Ed ScarceJuly 1, 2025

Fox News had a bit on the Idaho shooter who killed three firefighters and had John Yoo on to give his legal analysis, to understand if it was terrorism and how the investigation will likely go. Yoo mentioned they'd have to do extensive background checks on his parents, which in this case included his mother and stepfather in Arizona, as well as his father in Idaho.

JOHN YOO: Unfortunately, we have to know everything about him and his background. In the short term, we need to understand, is it terrorism? Is anybody helping him? Was anybody working with him? That's why the FBI is there, to see if this is part of a larger conspiracy. And then I think we have to figure out ways to punish people like this to stop them. Because I totally agree. We have people going, rushing in to save people's lives. Now they have to worry about people shooting at them? So we have to figure out ways to deter people from ever doing this in the future. If there are people helping him, he's 20 years old apparently, if his parents should have known, then unfortunately they have to be investigated too. It reminds me of cases of minors who've had guns and done school shootings, and we have had to punish the parents for not reporting them if they've stolen guns, if they shouldn't have had weapons. I think we have to do that kind of full field investigation here too. In the long run, we have to think about culture. Shouldn't people be condemning the shooter and praising him?

The clip from Fox News.

Fox might not like what they see, however. Here's the mother and the stepfather, being tourists in Washington.

And in the Oval Office, no less.

A picture of mom and son from eight years ago.

gutmpmkxsaaoqcn

And dad, who apparently is in a biker gang in Idaho.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon