Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The gods of Greece are cruel! In time, all men shall learn to live without them." -- Jason and the Argonauts.
By driftglassJune 29, 2025

The late Ray Harryhausen, legendary producer/director/visual effects wizard, was born on this day in 1920. Like most of you, I have a dozen Harryhausen stop-motion favorites, and "Talos Awakens" is right up there. That first movement of its head is so unnerving.

Mahablog: The Further Adventures of the Big Ugly Bill.

Down With Tyranny: At Noon, The GOP Is Scheduled To Declare Class War On Working Families— Let Them Eat Tax Cuts.

Rewire News Group: Ten Years After Winning Marriage Equality, Jim Obergefell Wants to Aim Higher.

Attention dinosaur nerds! The blood-curdling Permian monsters that ruled the Earth before dinosaurs.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

