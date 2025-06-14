Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Le Tigre performs, TKO. Today is No Kings Day, and today we're all about resources.

You can find your local protest at the NoKings website.

There are volunteer opportunities at Mobilize.

Wired Magazine: How to Protest Safely In The Age of Surveillance. A lot of information about our mobile phones.

Just an Earth-bound Misfit, I has practical information about what to do if you are pepper sprayed.

Bonus Track: WikiHow has a protest sign tutorial.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).