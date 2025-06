MK's Substack: Wishing all the homophobes a super uncomfortable month.

You Might Have Noticed a Trend: Flirting with disaster yet again.

Everyone Is Entitled to My Opinion: A look back at Elon Musk's reign of error.

Dispatches from a Collapsing State: the whole dumb "Joe Rogan" thing.

Other Words: The disastrous Republican budget bill.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.