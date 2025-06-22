Ron Johnson: Iran Strike 'Strengthens My Resolve' To Pass Bill Cutting Medicaid

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) insisted that President Donald Trump's attack on Iran made him more determined to pass a bill that could strip health care from more than 10 million Medicaid recipients.
By David EdwardsJune 22, 2025

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) insisted that President Donald Trump's attack on Iran made him more determined to pass a bill that could strip health care from more than 10 million Medicaid recipients.

"Does this change anything for you, knowing that we are now looking at a world where our adversaries are on the march?" Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson during a Sunday interview.

"No, if anything, it just strengthens my resolve," Jonson replied. "I mean, how do we expect to defend this nation if we're mortgaging its future, if we're bankrupting it?"

The senator argued, however, that Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill did not go far enough.

"Again, I appreciate what the House has done," he said. "I really don't have a beef with what they've done. It's just inadequate to the enormity of the problem."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon