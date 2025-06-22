Ron Johnson: Iran Strike 'Strengthens My Resolve' To Pass Bill Cutting Medicaid

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) insisted that President Donald Trump's attack on Iran made him more determined to pass a bill that could strip health care from more than 10 million Medicaid recipients.

"Does this change anything for you, knowing that we are now looking at a world where our adversaries are on the march?" Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson during a Sunday interview.

"No, if anything, it just strengthens my resolve," Jonson replied. "I mean, how do we expect to defend this nation if we're mortgaging its future, if we're bankrupting it?"

The senator argued, however, that Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill did not go far enough.

"Again, I appreciate what the House has done," he said. "I really don't have a beef with what they've done. It's just inadequate to the enormity of the problem."