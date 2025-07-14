Five years ago, Francine Villa starred in a propaganda RT film in which she said that she left the United States for Russia because of racial discrimination and police violence. Well, turns out there's just as much racism in Russia, and they're not shy about it either. Given the color of her skin, the police were completely uninterested in investigating the assault that left her in the hospital and afraid to return to her apartment.

Source: RIA MO (Russia)

A black Russian woman complained about being beaten and insulted on racial grounds by her neighbors. At the same time, according to the victim, the local police officer is ignoring her appeals, the Telegram channel "Beware, News" reports.

Francine Villa is a descendant of African-American George Tynes, who came to the USSR in the 1930s. She was born in Moscow, but moved to the United States with her mother at an early age, where she spent her childhood and youth. In 2019, Francine decided to return to Russia and got a job as a teacher at the Primakov Gymnasium.

Five years ago, Francine starred in an RT film in which she said that she left the United States for Russia because of racial discrimination and police violence.

Villa recently had a conflict with her neighbors over personal belongings left on the landing. According to the victim, she was beaten and insulted because of her skin color. During the altercation, the woman's face was smashed.

The published footage shows Francine, in tears and with blood on her face, telling about what happened while sitting in an ambulance. At the same time, the victim holds a Russian passport in her hands.

"Black ass. She's saying such bad words to me," the woman said.

Villa claims that she has repeatedly contacted the local police officer, but he ignores the problem. The woman is afraid to live in her Moscow apartment, where she has been registered since 1987.