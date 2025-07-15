Ghislaine Maxwell Enters The Chat

She's gonna get a pardon so fast, her head will spin!
By Susie MadrakJuly 15, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about the Epstein Files. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Via the Daily Mail:

Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars - serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges - despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.

Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James.

Now a source said: 'Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story.

'No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.'

🚨 Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, challenging the DOJ’s findings and raising fresh questions about accountability and justice for survivors.
open.substack.com/pub/theintel...

The Intellectualist (@theintellectualist.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T16:56:09.192Z

DoJ argues that all Epstein's co-conspirators are immune except Ghislaine Maxwell, and that SCOTUS shouldn't grant cert on the appeal of her conviction.

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2025-07-14T20:45:17.005Z

FLASHBACK: Trump getting asked about saying “I wish her well” re: Ghislaine Maxwell (and repeatedly casting doubt upon how Epstein died) hits different now

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T12:57:57.982Z

