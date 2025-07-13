'I Don't Buy It': Fox News Turns On Trump Over Epstein 'Ticking Time Bomb'

The hosts of Fox & Friends said they didn't buy claims from President Donald Trump's administration that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a list of people connected to his alleged sex trafficking crimes.
By David EdwardsJuly 13, 2025

"If there's anybody who could walk in and say, 'Okay, we've resolved all of the questions, and there is nothing here,' it would be President Trump and his crew," Fox News co-host Charlie Hurt opined on Sunday. "The problem is, you can't really do it without giving some explanation."

"You absolutely nailed it," co-host Kevin Corke agreed. "You can defuse this ticking time bomb if you simply get out there."

The host argued that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino should answer questions about Epstein on camera.

"You can't tell me that a thousand people were hurt, and that there are no people out there that we can arrest," Corke said. "You can't tell me that, 'Oh, sorry, we don't have a list.' Fine. Don't have a list."

"Tell me who the perpetrators were," he continued. "Let's depose every single person who might have had a chance to get on that list and might have been out there at that island, and let's talk to them. Let's find out what happened."

"You're telling me there are videos out there in New Mexico and at the island and in New York, and nobody saw anything. I don't buy it, and that's why they need to get out there and face the fire."

