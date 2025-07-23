Joe Rogan's Pals Regret Leaving California For Texas

For years, Fox News and conservative media have been attacking the great state of California while praising Texas and telling their fellow conservatives to leave the coastal state and move to a tax-free haven.

Podcasting star Joe Rogan left Los Angeles and moved to Austin, Texas in 2020 with his family.

Many of his conservative comedians followed on his coattails, thinking they were moving to Nirvana.

Instead, Whitey Cummings expressed his regrets for moving to a "horrible city without a soul."

Rogan's longtime friend, comedian and MMA fighter Brendan Schaub, has also come to regret his move to Austin. The 42-year-old relocated his family to the city earlier this year, but he recently confessed on his Fighter and the Kid podcast that he was 'heartbroken' about leaving Los Angeles and said he misses the city terribly. 'I miss my community and my routine,' he admitted. He also shared a bleak story about meeting another Los Angeles transplant in Texas who warned him that it might take up to three years for him to acclimate to life in Austin.

People can get used to almost anything in three years, even prison life.

Texas f***ing blows,' he told comedian Andrew Schulz while sharing a story about how the power in his Austin home went out for three days due to a bad storm. 'It's hot as f**k. The second we ran out of power the house was 90 degrees and bugs came in immediately. The house was filled with bugs.' Gillis moved to Austin in 2023 because Texas has no income tax. He also wanted to be close to Rogan's standup club the Comedy Mothership.

Even scumbag Mike Cernovich hates Texas.

Conservative social media star Mike Cernovich has also come out swinging against Austin. The MAGA influencer, who is based in Orange County, recently called the Texas city a 'total dump.' 'Austin was disgusting when I first went there, 2017 or so. I expected culture or whatever, it got so much hype,' he posted on X (formerly Twitter). 'I was looking forward to it. Total dump. There's like two blocks, a dirty river, flat land, and that street where all the drunks go to try kill each other.'

Do you know any Fox News hosts who are moving to Texas? Some are even buying a vacation home there.

I am all for conservative assholes leaving California.

Please do us all a favor and join Rogan.