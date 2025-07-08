Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Big Pig performs, Breakaway. I think we would all like to breakaway from our bogus timeline, amirite?

Just Security says that statelessness hangs like a guillotine.

String in a Maze discusses Clarence Thomas in, "The Triumph of the American Moron."

The Weekly Sift says that Hair Füror only has ICE for you.

JustRosy's Blog: From the Ashes of Bogus to the Roses of Excellence.

Bonus Track: Open Culture announces that 1,500 paintings and drawings by Vincent van Gogh have been digitized and put online.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

