Mike’s Blog Round-Up

All the news that gives us fits
By TengrainJuly 9, 2025

Above, Stan Ridgway performs, Newspapers. The Upper Eastside's Next Door, er, The New York Times is in the news rather than reporting it. Today our bloggers dive into Our Failed Political Press ™!

Press Watch: The sad, sad state of the New York Times.

Driftglass Every Fucking Chicken In This Room.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Does Ezra Klein Understand Power?

Roy Edrose Breaks It Down: Paper Warfare.

Bonus Track: The AP: Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon