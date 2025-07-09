Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Stan Ridgway performs, Newspapers. The Upper Eastside's Next Door , er, The New York Times is in the news rather than reporting it. Today our bloggers dive into Our Failed Political Press ™!

Press Watch: The sad, sad state of the New York Times.

Driftglass Every Fucking Chicken In This Room.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Does Ezra Klein Understand Power?

Roy Edrose Breaks It Down: Paper Warfare.

Bonus Track: The AP: Photo highlights from T-Rex World Championship Races

