Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"'Did man fall from grace in the Garden of Eden?' I'll tell you something never came out. I made Adam 17. Eve was 15, 16 tops. I figured then 16, 17 was middle age, you know. Who knew people would live so long? Trees I figured had the best chance. Now I realize that they were kids, babies. Young people can't fall from My grace. They're My best things." -- Oh God
By driftglassJuly 27, 2025

On this day in 1974 John Denver started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Annie's Song', the singers second US No.1. The song was a tribute to his wife and was written in 10 minutes while he was on a ski lift.

Avedon's Sideshow: Just see what you've done.

The Rectification of Names: Shande.

Portside: The General Theory of Enshittification.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Ancient Voice Box Finally Reveals How Dinosaurs May Have Sounded.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

