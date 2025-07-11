Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Living For The Weekend
By TengrainJuly 11, 2025

Above, The Cure performs, Friday I'm In Love. TFIG, fellow Crooks and Liars. We made it!

Hackwhackers knows why FEMA is slow-rolling their response to the tragic flooding in Texas. Clue: ICE ICE Barbie.

The Fucking News says that the desperate search for the missing FEMA director continues. Thoughts and prayers, amirite?

Balloon Juice praises SCOTUS' Associate Justice Brown Jackson. We concur!

Mike The Mad Biologist wants Democratic officials to leave BirdChan, and suggests why they don’t. Chicken and the egg.

Bonus Track: The Propaganda Professor bestows the much-coveted Bubblegum Crucifix Award!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon