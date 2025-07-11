Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Cure performs, Friday I'm In Love. TFIG, fellow Crooks and Liars. We made it!

Hackwhackers knows why FEMA is slow-rolling their response to the tragic flooding in Texas. Clue: ICE ICE Barbie.

The Fucking News says that the desperate search for the missing FEMA director continues. Thoughts and prayers, amirite?

Balloon Juice praises SCOTUS' Associate Justice Brown Jackson. We concur!

Mike The Mad Biologist wants Democratic officials to leave BirdChan, and suggests why they don’t. Chicken and the egg.

Bonus Track: The Propaganda Professor bestows the much-coveted Bubblegum Crucifix Award!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).