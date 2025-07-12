Mike’s Blog Round-Up

It’s Stupid's Economy, Stupid
By TengrainJuly 12, 2025

Above, Devo performs, Working in the Coal Mine. Today our bloggers look at the Miracle of The Orange Clown Economy.

In Saner Thought noticed that food prices have gone Up, Up And Away.

Hour Republican Price Hike has a nifty tool to show how our costs have increased since January 20.

Paul Krugman explains Why You Should Fear a MAGAfied Fed.

God's Spies noticed that Someone Is Closely Front-Running Trump's Trade Announcements.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania found some everyday low prices.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

