Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Nobody wants war. I just want to keep the threat alive." -- Lex Luthor.
By driftglassJuly 24, 2025

On this day in 1987, the Man of Steel came up against an opponent he could not overcome: a really, really bad script. Yes , it was July 24, 1987 when Superman IV: The Quest For Peace drove a kryptonite stake through the heart of what was otherwise a pretty good run for one of the earliest big-screen superhero franchises.

Free Thought Blogs: Atheists aren’t bubble-headed apologists for disasters.

Down With Tyranny: Tulsi Would Cause George Orwell To Blush— Ministry Of Truth, MAGA Edition.

everyone is entitled to my own opinion: He’s so fucking guilty — and everyone knows it.

Attention space nerds! NASA Shares How to Save Camera 370-Million-Miles Away Near Jupiter.

