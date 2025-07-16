New NIH Operations Chief Fired Over Wife's Grifty Contract

Only the best people! He must have forgotten to get Trump his cut, because I don't remember anyone being fired from a Trump administration post on the basis of grifting. I mean, that's almost a given. What's the real story? Via the Washington Post:
A senior National Institutes of Health leader was fired Monday amid an investigation into a contract on autism and other topics that could have benefited his spouse, according to three officials familiar with the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
A $3.3 million NIH contract to a Louisiana company, Argo Chasing, named Trish Duffy Schnabel, the wife of the NIH’s chief operating officer on its list of staff, according to the officials. The award, made in early July, supports work on several matters including autism, a topic that is a priority of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
On Monday afternoon, NIH’s chief operating officer, Eric Schnabel, was escorted out of the building just three months into his new job, according to the officials. An HHS spokesman declined to comment on a personnel matter.
Seriously. Has being a grifter ever been a basis for a Trump official to be canned? Just seems a little fishy. And as a Republican official once told me, "If I'm not in this job to help my friends and family, why am I here?" There you go, the GOP mission statement!