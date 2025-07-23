Now Orange Blob Is Attacking Obama Over Russia Investigation

Obama said Monday that a document issued last week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence does not undercut the conclusion that Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election.
By Susie MadrakJuly 23, 2025

The office of former President Barack Obama said yesterday that a document issued last week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence does not undercut the conclusion that Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election but that it did not manipulate any votes. Via Reuters:

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Obama's office said in a statement.

President Donald Trump accused Obama of "treason" on Tuesday, blaming him, without providing evidence, for leading an effort to falsely tie him to Russia and undermine his 2016 presidential campaign.
"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Obama's office said.

In that weird way in which he always accuses others of what he, himself, has been doing.

Larry S Williams, MA (@lswma.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T23:52:35.135Z

Trump says Obama ‘guilty’ of ‘treason’ for ordering 2016 Russia investigation

WASHINGTON — President Trump called for criminal charges Tuesday against Barack Obama for allegedly ordering an assessment that Russia…#us #news #usnews

(@us-news.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T00:00:39+00:00

Mike Johnson willing to subpoena Obama to face Congress grilling over Trump-Russia scheme
Source: New York Post
rump's little Johnson sucks...

(@macleodl.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T23:58:23.204Z

