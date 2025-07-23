Now Orange Blob Is Attacking Obama Over Russia Investigation

The office of former President Barack Obama said yesterday that a document issued last week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence does not undercut the conclusion that Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. election but that it did not manipulate any votes. Via Reuters:

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Obama's office said in a statement.

President Donald Trump accused Obama of "treason" on Tuesday, blaming him, without providing evidence, for leading an effort to falsely tie him to Russia and undermine his 2016 presidential campaign.

"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Obama's office said.