Republican Who Voted For Medicaid Cuts Dumps His Stock...

Before voting for Trump's Big Beautiful Bill that would leave millions without Medicaid, and therefore access to healthcare, Rep. Robert Bresnahan made sure to make himself a tidy little profit by selling his stock in Centene. That stock has now fallen 43 percent.

A company that monitors how legislators buy and sell stock is reporting that Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Pa.) has sold his stock in Centene just as Trump’s budget bill is preparing to pass the House. “We recently saw Representative Robert Bresnahan selling Centene stock. Centene provides healthcare exchanges for Medicaid. The stock has now fallen 43 percent since his sale,” posted Wisconsin financial services company Quiver Quantitative, which advises clients to buy and sell stock according to how legislators with inside knowledge appear to be voting. The company describes itself as a reliable Geiger counter on which industries will flourish or suffer as legislators determine bills that survive the House and Senate. For example, Quiver Quantitative noted that stock for Viasat rose 132 percent after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) invested in it last year.

Ironically, or perhaps not ironically at all, Bresnahan vowed in 2024 to ban stock trading among congressmen so that no one could trade in stocks. That was then. This is now.

Rep. Rob Bresnahan said he would ban stock trading when he got to Congress. Since the Pennsylvania Republican took office in January, he's traded securities at least 530 times. Forty of those trades, worth at least $166,000, were made after May 6, when he announced that he would move his assets into a blind trust.

The stock has now fallen 43% since his sale:

Democrats had no problem calling this one out.

Protecting his stock portfolio while ripping away health care from 17 million Americans.



This is Washington at its worst.



We need to ban Congressional stock trading.