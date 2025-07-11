WI & MN Republicans Send Letter Blaming Canada For Forest Fires

This sounds like something out of The Onion, but Republican House representatives Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin and Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer of Minnesota all signed their names to it. "A handful of Republican dumbasses from the good old US of A are blaming Canada for wildfire smoke entering their country," begins the video above.

Source: CBC

Canadian wildfire smoke is travelling south and making it difficult for some Americans to enjoy their summer, according to a letter from six members of Congress to Canada's U.S. ambassador.

We write to you today on behalf of our constituents who have had to deal with suffocating Canadian wildfire smoke filling the air to begin the summer, begins the letter, published Monday and addressed to Ambassador Kirsten Hillman.

It was signed by Republican House representatives Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin and Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

In our neck of the woods, summer months are the best time of the year to spend time outdoors recreating, enjoying time with family, and creating new memories, but this wildfire smoke makes it difficult to do all those things, says the letter, which can be read in full here (new window).

The representatives ask how the federal government plans to mitigate the wildfire smoke, attributing a lack of active forest management as a major driver of Canadian wildfires, and suggesting that some of the fires began with arson.