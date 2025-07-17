Steve Miller Cancels Tour, Citing Heat, Floods, Fires, Tornadoes

The Steve Miller Band called off their tour dates for the rest of the year. Frontman Steve Miller said he was pulling the plug due to extreme weather conditions. Via Rolling Stone:

“You make music with your instincts,” Miller wrote. “You live by your instincts. Always trust your instincts… The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates. The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled.”

The musician added, “Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again.”

Miller didn’t cite any specific weather events impacting the tour, which was set to kick off on Aug. 15. It included venues like Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York and the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California. Miller was also scheduled to perform at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. The Steve Miller Band played one show earlier this year at a casino in Oklahoma.

Miller’s decision comes only weeks after the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde warned about the future of outdoor concerts as both the U.S. and the U.K. experienced record-high temperatures. “I trust you’re all surviving the heat waves,” Hynde wrote in a long Instagram post in June. “I’m remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N’ Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums (to pay for the clubs which I prefer playing). It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist. I realised then that outdoor events are going to come to an end. It’s too hot.”