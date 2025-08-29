Trump Cancels Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Right Before Her Book Tour

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris received six months of Secret Service protection as a former vice president, according to federal law. However, President Joe Biden signed an additional year via a directive before leaving office. President Cankles put a stop to that.

CNN reports:

That is the order Trump canceled in his letter, titled "Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security" and dated Thursday. "You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris," the letter reads in full. ... Trump's ending of Harris' protection comes as she soon embarks on a multi-city, high-profile book tour around the release of "107 Days," her new memoir on her short presidential campaign, set to be released September 23. That will put her more in the public spotlight than she has been since leaving office, during which time she's attended only a few public events. "The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," Kirsten Allen, a Harris senior adviser, told CNN. ... Harris, according to people familiar with her security operations, faced particular security concerns given that she was the first woman and first Black woman in the role. Those concerns only increased after she became the nominee, the people familiar with her security operations told CNN, and was still at a high level into January following the campaign, with feelings about the election still raw.

How bad could it be? Oh...

But what will now disappear is not just the agents assigned to guard her in person, 24-7: Secret Service protection includes constant analysis of threat intelligence and covering in-person situations, emails, texts and social media. With her detail canceled, Harris aides are worried they will lose the same access to threat warnings, the people familiar with her security operations said. Her home, in the middle of Los Angeles, will also stop being protected by federal agents.

Newsom spokesperson Bob Salladay responded, saying, "The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses." Yes, that's true, but it's 2025, and a former reality show star, who has never gotten over losing the 2020 election to Biden/Harris, is at the helm - a raging narcissist using his second term to get revenge on his perceived enemies.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reacted, too, saying, "This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances, and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger, and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles."

I'm of the notion that this administration is trying to kill us all, so this tracks.

Petty AF! Trump just stripped Kamala Harris of her Secret Service protection, a detail that Biden quietly extended for her safety. He’s punishing political enemies and sending a message. No matter how you feel about Harris, canceling her protection is reckless, dangerous, and beneath the office. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-08-29T11:48:20.849Z

This right before her book tour, so even more petty.

Revoking Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection right before she begins a book tour isn't just Trump being petty, it's stochastic terrorism. — Amadi Lovelace (@amaditalks.bsky.social) 2025-08-29T13:33:32.691Z