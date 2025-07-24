Thomas Massie Calls For Release Of Epstein Files In First TV Ad

Trump may be trying to get rid of Massie through a primary challenge, but that seems doomed to failure as long as this Epstein cloud hangs over him. Which is why Rep. Massie is using it.

Source: Axios

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is using his first TV ad to highlight his call for the release of documents related to the investigation of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Why it matters: Massie is showing that he plans to lean into his defiance of President Trump, who is backing a primary challenge to the Republican congressman.

What they're saying: "Look, it's simple: They're attacking me because I'm holding the Washington machine accountable," Massie says in the 30-second spot.

In the ad, Massie points to his vote against the Trump-backed COVID relief package in 2020, and to his opposition to Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

"Now, I'm leading the charge to force a vote on the complete Epstein files," he also says.

Massie is one of 11 House Republicans to call for the release of Epstein-related files, though the Trump administration has said it opposes further disclosures related to the investigation.