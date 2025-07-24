Trump Sends In Wrong Guy To Distract From The Epstein Scandal

Aaron Rupar caught part of an interview of Senator Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) on News Nation. Rupar accurately stated that it was a prime example of how Republicans flood the area with conspiracy theories in order to distract and gaslight the public.

But there is one thing that Rupar didn't mention. President Pedo didn't pick the best person to go out there to defend him. While RoJo is damn good at gaslighting, he has a problem with how he deals with sexual assault cases.

In 2014, it came out that one of RoJo's female aides had been sexually assaulted by then Wisconsin State Representative Bill Kramer. But RoJo and his staff sat on the information for nearly three years when Kramer assaulted another woman. Then RoJo got busy talking, coming up with one excuse after another for why he didn't do the right thing.

But wait. There's more. There's always more.

That wasn't RoJo's first time taking the wrong stance on sexual assault. Nor was it his worst stance.

RoJo really showed his true nature in January of 2010, before he was elected, when he testified against the Child Victims Act, a bill that would made it easier for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their rapists, including Catholic priests:

Johnson, a Lutheran, sided with Catholic Church leaders in opposing the so-called Child Victims Act before a state Senate committee in January. The bill failed to win approval. Here was the heart of his testimony: "I believe it is a valid question to ask whether the employer of a perpetrator should also be severely damaged, or possibly destroyed, in our legitimate desire for justice." Johnson had little to say about the victims of sexual abuse in his testimony. His was largely a financial concern. He followed that up with this suggestion. "This bill could actually have the perverse effect of leading to additional victims of sexual abuse," he argued, "if individuals, recognizing that their organizations are at risk, become less likely to report suspected abuse."

Now bring that mindset up to 2025, when President Pedo just signed the biggest budget buster bullshit bill in the country's history. Or course, RoJo is going to be willing to look the other way from child sexual assault victims if it means more money from him. RoJo is just as disgusting as President Pedo, Epstein or his fellow Senator Gym Jordan. They all need to be held accountable.

Oh, and as an end note: Back to the interview, if RoJo wants to talk about the security of the 2020 elections and treason, that would be fine. I know of ten fake electors and some of his fellow conspiracists that would love to talk about RoJo's role in trying to steal the election. Just sayin'.