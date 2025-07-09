Trump So Bronzed Up And Reflective, Fox News Cuts Away To A Segment On Pearls

Fox News' Outnumbered cut away from their program to air Trump' s latest remarks only to suddenly cut away from an apparently medicated Trump because his face was so heavily dyed and shiny, it was distracting.

I've highlighted previously Trump's heavily made-up condition whenever he is in front of the cameras, but today was unparalleled.

His face was reminiscent Al Jolson's blackface performance, except he was colored in a burnt orange that was so thick, it reflected light off his nose like a laser.

His face was so made-up, it looked like his eyes were a Zorro mask around his visage.

Trump rambled from weapon sales, to terrorism, to immigration, all polices Fox News wholeheartedly supports, when Emily Campagno abruptly cut away to...

EMILY: We're going to keep monitoring the president's remarks with his meeting there with the leaders of five different African countries and sort of dip in as the news warrants. So for now, we're going to move on to this topic. Last but not least, social media users have a new theory that pearl earrings unintentionally intimidate men. The theory suggests that pearls co-align with class and sophistication....

How embarrassing. Fox News covers almost every word he utters, so this cut-away was very noticeable, especially when the topic was "how pearls intimidate men." That's one of those pre-fabricated segments they save for emergencies such as this.